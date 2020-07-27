Latest news
Fifteen appointed to TG4's new Audience Council

By Brian Adam
Audience Council provides feedback to TG4 leaders on the range and quality of content broadcast on the channel

Fifteen appointed to TG4's new Audience Council

Fifteen have been appointed to TG4’s new Audience Council for the period 2020-2025.

The Council provides feedback to station management on the range and quality of content broadcast on the channel.

Commentator and former soldier Frank Reidy, who is on the Board of TG4, has been appointed Chairman of the Council and fourteen other members have been appointed.

The fourteen members appointed to the new Council are: Jamie Mac Uigínn from Gaoth Dobhair; Ruth Lysaght from county Meath; Siobhán Ní Chróinín from Baile Bhuirne; Ceithleann Ní Dhúlacháin from Gaoth Dobhair; Jamie Ó Flannúra from Dingle; Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí from Gaoth Dobhair; Máire Áine Uí Ailín from Annaghmeane; Niamh Ní Chonghaile from Iorras Aithneach; David Murphy from Dublin; Catherine Quinn of Fermanagh; Martin Seoige from Rosscahill; Orlaith Russell from Ballyferriter; Ríoghnach Nic Craith from An Rinn; and Úna-Minh Caomhánach from Kerry.

The Council meets twice a year with the primary aim of communicating the views and interests of the general public to the Board of TG4.

Under the Broadcasting Act 2009, TG4 has a statutory obligation to appoint members who are “representative of the viewing and listening public and, in particular, Gaeltacht communities” and who are able to communicate competently in Irish.

