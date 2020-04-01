FIFA confirms aid to football after the damage caused by COVID-19

The highest governing body of this sport in the world announced that it will provide resources to mitigate the damage that the coronavirus has done throughout the planet.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that it is working to provide aid to the football community in the face of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The highest entity of this sport in the world debates the format and the details of what it will do with the confederations, associations and other interested parties.

"FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it is our duty to do everything possible to assist them in their time of need. Therefore, we confirm that the possibilities of providing aid to the football community worldwide are being worked on after to make an exhaustive evaluation of the financial impact that this pandemic will have on soccer, "said a spokesman for the organization.

The exact format and details of this aid are currently being considered and discussed in consultation with FIFA member associations, confederations and other interested parties, bearing in mind that a decision needs to be agreed and announced in the near future.

The confirmation by FIFA of this aid, which some media have estimated at 5 billion euros, is a consequence of the serious financial problems facing the football community around the world.

The organization chaired by Gianni Infantino understands that COVID-19 threatens to disrupt and harm the ability of associations and other soccer organizations, such as leagues and clubs, to develop, finance and direct soccer activities at all levels of the game, including professional, non-professional, youth.

On March 17, Infantino announced proactive solidarity measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis, as a direct contribution of $ 10 million to the World Health Organization, in addition to requesting the collaboration of the great stars of the sport.

