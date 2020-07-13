Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica in the newsstand edition, the Ministry of Economy and Minister Gualtieri are pushing to make sure that TIM and Open Fiber can find an agreement. The owner of via XX Settembre would have already drawn up a plan.

According to what was leaked, the MEF and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti of the State intend to use FiberCop as a real aggregator for the creation of the infrastructure, which would also include 80% of TIM’s stake in Flash Fiber.

Furthermore, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Dello Stato communicated the availability to purchase the 50% stake that Enel holds in Open Fiber: in this way he would, therefore, have total control of the company, but also a piece of FiberCop (in which Fastweb should also enter) and “could open the construction site for the creation of a single network, ensuring the neutrality of the infrastructure and equal access to all operators, on the same basis as the experience already gained both on Terna’s electricity network and on that of Snam’s gas“.

A topic not of secondary importance is represented by the governance of this new company, which it would see in TIM is its major shareholder. But the idea is to offer the network “to all alternative operators who are customers of Open Fiber“, with CDP to guarantee third parties.

Yesterday Reuters reported the indiscretion according to which TIM would have held talks with the KKR fund for the sale of 40% of the copper network and secondary or last-mile fibre. The binding offer should arrive before August 4th and “it could see the fund take a significant position in the infrastructure of the future that the Treasury is working on“, which would balance KKR’s presence with CDP’s participation in the secondary network.

The situation between Open Fiber and TIM is not idyllic and complaints and claims for damages have flown, however. We will see how everything will evolve.