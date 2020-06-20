Tech NewsCommunication
Fiber optic, Patuanelli: "the only network to do immediately, we can no longer wait"

By Brian Adam
Fiber optic, Patuanelli: 'the only network to do immediately, we can no longer wait'

The Minister of Economic Development, Stefano Patuanelli, during the States-General of Economy underway in Rome, has once again underlined the need to create a national infrastructure for optical fibre, which has been talked about for some time.

Patuanelli, in fact, stated that “there is a need for a single national network that allows citizens and businesses quick access to digital services. We cannot think of reaching 2023 to implement the ultra-broadband plan“.

During the discussions, Patuanelli also took up what Premier Conte said and did re-launched the challenge of Industry 4, which according to the Minister must go hand in hand with the plan for optical fibre and above all with the reduction of cash payments. In this regard, he announced a series of “large investments in frontier technologies: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing. We need investments and we want to accompany companies for sustainable production“. The government explained the minister, also intends to “to strengthen the ability even in small businesses to innovate and the startup system“.

The key aspect of the discussion, however, is represented by the possible creation of a single network, of which TIM also spoke about integration with Open Fiber branding it as a “goal to pursue”.

A new site has also recently been launched to follow the progress of the BUL plan.

