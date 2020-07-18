Fiat and Peugeot throw dust of stars to the new automotive mix

Is Stellantis a new cocktail, a lost city, a pain reliever, or the founder of EasyJet? No, it is the name of the new entity that will emerge from the combination of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA, the owner of Peugeot. Its clear intention is to add a futuristic spark to the plan to create the fourth largest automaker in the world. But acts matter more than 1,000 words.

For those unfamiliar with dead languages, the new name could evoke the underwater city of Atlantis (Atlantis in Greek). But in fact, it is a Latin word that means "radiance like that of a star". It is both a tribute to the European roots of both companies and an attempt to project them into another century. And it is also one more step to seal their union, scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

In any case, Stellantis will only be used to refer to the group. The brands of the merged group, including Jeep, Maserati and Opel, will retain their individual name and logo. It's a smart and proven strategy: Finding a new name is difficult, and customers need time to get used to a new corporate identity. Parisian fashion conglomerate Kering, formerly PPR, changed its name in 2013, but kept famous brands in its luxury portfolio intact, such as its flagship Gucci.

In any case, to project a more modern image they will need more than just reprinting stationery and posters. The two automakers, for example, have long lagged behind their global competitors in the race to create electric and driverless vehicles. Part of the reason for merging is to share the much-needed R&D spending to accelerate the transition to a future without combustion engines. As in the case of others who have boldly changed the brand name before them – from Diageo and Mondelez International to Altria and Accenture – the real test will be to change the business, not the name.

