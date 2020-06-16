FF, FG and the Greens parliamentary parties have embraced a coalition market

The program will now be presented to the members of the parties and if approved will establish a new coalition between the Civil War ideals and the Green Party

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party parliamentary parties have embraced the new government program.

The program will now be presented to the members of the parties and if approved, the new coalition will be formed.

Nine of the 12 Green Party TDs voted for the market, including the party’s deputy leader, Catherine Martin. The other three – Neasa Hourigan, Patrick Costello and Francis Noel Duffy abstained.

The results of the vote of the members of the parties will be announced on the same day, Friday 26 June.

If the market were to be adopted at that time, a new Taoiseach would be elected on Saturday 27th June or Monday 29th June in the National Conference Center.

If the document is greeted by the generals of the parties it would mean that the political elite, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, would be in coalition almost one hundred years after the Civil War, which led to the demise of both parties.

It would be the Green Party’s second time in government, but before that happens, two-thirds of the party’s members must vote in favour of going back to power.

This is thought to be the biggest obstacle to the establishment of the new government, although a campaign called Fairer Future has also been established within Fianna Fáil to oppose the market.

Everything in the new government program on Irish and Gaeltacht affairs …

Former Fianna Fáil deputy leader Éamon Ó Cuív became the first senior member of any of the three parties when he suggested to this site that the market should be resisted.

Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin said the party would not lose its “identity” as a result of the market and it would be a “historic event”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he thought it would be a stable government of five years. The Taoiseach said that Fine Gael’s third term in government was ‘second chance’. He says, in turn, that some of the problems that have not been remedied could be remedied.

Many of the Green Party’s basic claims are contained in the document which will make it easier for Eamon Ryan to persuade members to accept it.

If the document receives the blessing of the generals of the parties, Michael Martin would become Taoiseach until 15 December 2020 followed by Leo Varadkar’s turn.