Latest news
Updated:

FF, FG and the Greens parliamentary parties have embraced a coalition market

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Much of what is sought in a high-end for half the expected price

The Realme X series is the one that integrates its top of the range and after the Realme X50...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Xiaomi CC10: the first images of the successor to the Mi Note 10 Pro appear

We all know that Xiaomi is not a company that stands still, and that leaves several months between one...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The truth about the parallel universe found by NASA

There are many misunderstandings in which social media and the press stumble when it comes to reporting scientific news,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The program will now be presented to the members of the parties and if approved will establish a new coalition between the Civil War ideals and the Green Party

FF, FG and the Greens parliamentary parties have embraced a coalition market

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party parliamentary parties have embraced the new government program.

The program will now be presented to the members of the parties and if approved, the new coalition will be formed.

Nine of the 12 Green Party TDs voted for the market, including the party’s deputy leader, Catherine Martin. The other three – Neasa Hourigan, Patrick Costello and Francis Noel Duffy abstained.

The results of the vote of the members of the parties will be announced on the same day, Friday 26 June.

If the market were to be adopted at that time, a new Taoiseach would be elected on Saturday 27th June or Monday 29th June in the National Conference Center.

If the document is greeted by the generals of the parties it would mean that the political elite, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, would be in coalition almost one hundred years after the Civil War, which led to the demise of both parties.

It would be the Green Party’s second time in government, but before that happens, two-thirds of the party’s members must vote in favour of going back to power.

This is thought to be the biggest obstacle to the establishment of the new government, although a campaign called Fairer Future has also been established within Fianna Fáil to oppose the market.

Everything in the new government program on Irish and Gaeltacht affairs …

Former Fianna Fáil deputy leader Éamon Ó Cuív became the first senior member of any of the three parties when he suggested to this site that the market should be resisted.

Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin said the party would not lose its “identity” as a result of the market and it would be a “historic event”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he thought it would be a stable government of five years. The Taoiseach said that Fine Gael’s third term in government was ‘second chance’. He says, in turn, that some of the problems that have not been remedied could be remedied.

Many of the Green Party’s basic claims are contained in the document which will make it easier for Eamon Ryan to persuade members to accept it.

If the document receives the blessing of the generals of the parties, Michael Martin would become Taoiseach until 15 December 2020 followed by Leo Varadkar’s turn.

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp is developing several new features for Android, iOS

Latest news Brian Adam -
WhatsApp is testing several new features which will be launched for iOS and Android in due course. While QR contact codes, encrypted cloud backups and...
Read more

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Latest news Brian Adam -
Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft government program agreed by Fianna...
Read more

Two small planes collide during a flight in Canada, one hijacked

Latest news Brian Adam -
Ottawa: During a flight in Canada, the wings of two small planes collided with each other, as a result of which one plane staggered...
Read more

US fighter jet crashes in Britain

Latest news Brian Adam -
London: A US Air Force fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Yorkshire during a training flight. According to the International News...
Read more

There have been no fatalities with Covid-19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that no one had died of Covid-19 disease in the State for twenty-four hours. However, it was stated that...
Read more

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for the rape of his daughters...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY