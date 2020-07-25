The ferry company Island Ferries hopes to have a new boat under construction in Hong Kong with a pier in Ireland in the autumn.

Niall O’Brien, one of the company’s directors on Adhmhaidin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, said that it will be the largest ferry serving the west coast.

She is destined to carry 394 passengers.

The boat will be destined to take 100 more passengers than any Island Ferries boat.

Island Ferries currently has four ferries. The O’Brien family have been providing a ferry service to the Aran Islands since 1983.