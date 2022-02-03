Students sitting this year’s Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams will not have to pay fees, Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed.

The fee for the Leaving Cert is €116, while students sitting Junior Cycle exams would have expected to pay €109.

In a statement, the minister said the fees for this year’s exams are being waived, following confirmation earlier this week that a hybrid exam option was not being offered.

She also gave a commitment that the profile of grades received by students in this year’s exams will be no lower than those of last year.

This means that a similar number of H1s, H2s etc should be awarded to students this year compared to 2021.

The timetables for the State exams will be also be available shortly, the minister added.