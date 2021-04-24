Fear the Glasnevin Cemetery Memorial Wall will be abandoned due to ongoing vandalism

The future of a memorial wall in Glasnevin to commemorate those who died during the Irish Revolution between 1916 and 1923 has been called into question due to ongoing vandalism and the COVID pandemic.

Officially known as the Obituary Wall, it stands in Glasnevin Cemetery and, since it was introduced five years ago, has suffered several attacks of harmful vandalism. He is currently under canvas and has been since February of last year.

It now appears that the project is on the verge of being abandoned, as a review of the long-term implications caused by the damage is underway, and has been delayed during the pandemic.

RTE announcer Joe Duffy has been a strong supporter of the wall and has been running a social media campaign to save it.

He now plans to place a wreath on the wall at noon on April 24, the 105th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

In a statement to the broadcaster, Glasnevin Trust said: “The Dublin Cemeteries Trust board, following a series of vandalism that caused significant damage to the Obituary Wall within the Glasnevin Cemetery grounds, made the decision to stop the procedure wall inscriptions while reviewing the long-term safety implications of the wall.

“The review, which has been hampered as a result of Covid, is ongoing. The Obituary Wall was unveiled in April 2016. The essence of the concept behind the Obituary Wall is remembrance and reflection, based on in a historical fact, in a non-critical, non-hierarchical way, of each and every person who died as a result of a conflict in Ireland from Easter 1916 to the end of the civil war in 1923.

“Specifically in relation to tarpaulin, it is a standard protective building material and has been in place since February last year when the wall was vandalized and suffered significant damage.”