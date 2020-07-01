FCA may benefit from EU buts to its merger with Peugeot

Van drivers have a reputation for being aggressive. Peugeot and FCA's vast combined share of that market makes it difficult for them to sidestep EU regulators. But there is a solution that could benefit the Agnelli … in duplicate.

Peugeot and Fiat want to close the deal for the first quarter of 2021 and move forward with the goal of € 3.7 billion in annual cost savings. But competition authorities stand in the way. They have launched a four-month investigation into the deal, focusing on the market share of both vans. Their concerns are justified, together they account for a third of EU sales, reaching two-fifths in France and almost half the market in Italy.

Manufacturers will argue that in a niche where rivals Volkswagen, Renault and Daimler also have significant quotas, there is still competition. In addition, economies of scale are required to continue investing in electric vans. Volkswagen recently announced a joint venture with Ford.

Good business is at stake. HSBC believes that the auto segment generates average operating profit margins of 10%, above both Fiat and Peugeot. But that relatively high profitability also makes it harder for the couple to defend the substantial increase in their market share. The EU could order them to divest all or part of the business to allow the merger.

It could be said that the sale of some models to another major competitor would only reorganize the existing market. A safer way would be to offload part of the business to a tiny rival like CNH Industrial, listed in Milan and which has substantially less than a tenth of the EU's small van market.

That would give CNH, in which the Agnelli investment vehicle Exor has 27%, a significant position in a business that is growing due to the courier boom, and would allay the EU's concerns. FCA and Peugeot should squeeze the gas and give the Agnelli a double victory.

