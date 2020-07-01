Latest news
Updated:

FCA may benefit from EU buts to its merger with Peugeot

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhastApp: So you can turn off all notifications and no one see who is writing to you

If you want to increase the privacy of your WhatsApp and that nobody watches your messages, you can easily...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Van drivers have a reputation for being aggressive. Peugeot and FCA's vast combined share of that market makes it difficult for them to sidestep EU regulators. But there is a solution that could benefit the Agnelli … in duplicate.

Peugeot and Fiat want to close the deal for the first quarter of 2021 and move forward with the goal of € 3.7 billion in annual cost savings. But competition authorities stand in the way. They have launched a four-month investigation into the deal, focusing on the market share of both vans. Their concerns are justified, together they account for a third of EU sales, reaching two-fifths in France and almost half the market in Italy.

Manufacturers will argue that in a niche where rivals Volkswagen, Renault and Daimler also have significant quotas, there is still competition. In addition, economies of scale are required to continue investing in electric vans. Volkswagen recently announced a joint venture with Ford.

Good business is at stake. HSBC believes that the auto segment generates average operating profit margins of 10%, above both Fiat and Peugeot. But that relatively high profitability also makes it harder for the couple to defend the substantial increase in their market share. The EU could order them to divest all or part of the business to allow the merger.

It could be said that the sale of some models to another major competitor would only reorganize the existing market. A safer way would be to offload part of the business to a tiny rival like CNH Industrial, listed in Milan and which has substantially less than a tenth of the EU's small van market.

That would give CNH, in which the Agnelli investment vehicle Exor has 27%, a significant position in a business that is growing due to the courier boom, and would allay the EU's concerns. FCA and Peugeot should squeeze the gas and give the Agnelli a double victory.

>

More Articles Like This

Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

Latest news Brian Adam -
The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long wait for senior minister for...
Read more

Gilead does well not to push the price of remdesivir to the limit

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Medicine may be a science, but the price of drugs is definitely an art. This is especially true in the case of Gilead...
Read more

European Union abolishes travel restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam -
The European Union will end tomorrow on travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, Montenegro, New...
Read more

One more person died of Covid-19 in the State, 11 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that one other person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 11 new cases. This...
Read more

Hundreds in attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral in Belfast

Latest news Brian Adam -
The funeral of well-known republican Bobby Storey was in hundreds today in Belfast. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and...
Read more

Seven are arrested for money laundering, articles taken

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Gardaí have arrested seven people as part of an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau about a criminal gang laundering money for other...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY