Farmers have welcomed the reopening of open livestock and sheep slaughterhouses today under strict restrictions set by the Department of Agriculture.

David Leydon of Professional Services Counseling, IFAC said that cattle and sheep trade fell by 30% during the lockout.

"It must be remembered that 1.7 million cattle and 1.5 million sheep pass through the slaughterhouses each year. This trade is valued at € 1.6 billion. This trade is of paramount importance to the local economy. that would make things much worse, "said David Leydon.

Attention to social separation

At the Tuam mart, County Galway, only buyers and sellers were admitted.

25 buyers were admitted.

One vendor allowed in at a time.

A 2 meter social separation spacing was marked everywhere and a one way system was put in place.

Farmers who spoke to RTÉ News felt relieved and reassured that their bargain is now open, although not completely.

In the Burning House this afternoon, Connemara's first public sheep mart is being organized from 21st March.