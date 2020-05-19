Fallout 76 Wastelanders Review: The free DLC that saves Virginia

Fallout 76 is undoubtedly one of the most debated and controversial titles of this generation, the son of a radical deviation from the past of one of the most loved series by the videogame audience. The peculiarities of the production, devoted to online gaming and characterized by a remarkable focus on crafting and survival mechanics, had moved away a substantial slice of the audience of historical fans, and the absence of human NPCs had certainly not made the experimental concept developed by Bethesda more digestible. A movement of dissent arrived loud and clear to the ears of the studio, which in the last year and a half has committed itself to regaining the favor of the user, and to bring Fallout 76 to express the potential that they had already glimpsed at the launch. The culmination of this path is Wastelanders, a free expansion that marks an important rapprochement to the historical canons of the brand, and opens the way to a redemption process as necessary as it is promising.

A step back towards the future

As anticipated, Wastelanders is the manifestation of a very clear goal, son of the will of the development team to satisfy the wishes of the fans and transform Fallout 76 into an experience much closer to the classics of the saga. Bethesda's experimental approach culminated in an intriguing proposal that, despite the obvious technical limitations of production, catapulted the players into a universe full of suggestions, full of environmental narrative and imbued with the typical atmospheres of the saga.

Appalachia beyond the gates of the Vault 76 it is in fact one of the most fascinating settings in the history of the series, the gloomy frame of a vivid and bewitching apocalyptic fresco, able to offer the most careful explorers precious pieces on the mythology of Fallout. The destructuring of the experience, divided into an infinite range of missions without particular creative flicks, however, ended up undermining the involvement, thanks to the lack of NPCs with which to exchange a chat along the way, of characters capable of supporting characterization strokes the many storylines involved in the progression.

This was certainly not the only criticality of production – far from it, in fact – but it is indisputable that this specific aspect of the offer has immediately become one of the pillars of Community dissent. And it is precisely for this reason that Wastelanders represents a real watershed for Bethesda's title, a small revolution for the fate of a world now more vital and enveloping than ever.

A year after the "Reclamation Day", the day chosen for the opening of Vault 76, Appalachia is no longer a heap of solitude and desolation: the months spent thinning out the ranks of the Ardenti, making their way with bullets between mutant abominations and mad machines, have made the region a safer place and welcoming, at least for the criteria of the post apocalypse. Enough to justify a mass counter-exodus to the borders of western Virginia, which is now teeming with settlers, merchants, bandits and adventurers of all sizes, ready to share stories of ordinary survival with us or, alternatively, to lighten our pockets after a good fanned lead.

To celebrate this happy event, the studio has put together a brand new campaign (available from level 20 onwards), which leads players to make a profitable alliance with one of the two main human factions (colonists and marauders) with the aim of gaining access to a mysterious Vault, the content of which could prove essential for the future of Appalachia. A narrative line characterized by a good basic longevity (between 15 and 20 hours, if faced in one breath), which brings to the screen a large group of memorable characters and some of the most interesting missions of the entire saga. Tasks that show a clear leap in quality in terms of quest design and situational variety, sometimes leaving players the ability to range between different approach strategies, also in relation to the selected dialogue options.

During many of Wastelanders' conversations, we will be able to take advantage of the characteristics of our avatar (charisma, intelligence, perception, etc.) to unlock additional dialogue lines, which could alter the course of a quest or guarantee us various advantages (such as bonus rewards or facilitations). Moments that, moreover, underline the merits of a much brighter writing than the standard of the basic game, between jokes full of black humor, sarcasm exercises and old-school motions of heroism that help to restore the experience of its old role.

The best side of the post apocalypse

To reconcile the online nature of the title with this unprecedented freedom of choice – if only for the production canons – the team has "instantiated" the key areas of many missions, so as to allow users to give vent to their inclinations without any external interference.

If Wastelanders' goal was therefore to offer the public an adventure more in line with the single-player glories of the saga, we can only feel satisfied with the review work carried out by the development team, all the more considering the extent of the interventions made.

In order not to create annoying fractures in the title lore, unpleasant dissonances with respect to the narrative assumptions of the DLC, Bethesda has in fact put almost all of the contents of Fallout 76 back in hand, with the aim of realigning them to the new wasteland "status quo". In most cases we do not speak of particularly incisive or profound interventions, but the effects on the immervisity of the context are surprisingly significant.

During the test of access to the elite of the Rescuers, the daring Sputafuoco, it happens for example to get acquainted with another willing recruit, a woman ready to give her life for her ideals: an apparently irrelevant meeting, without concrete consequences on the events at the center of the quest, which however guarantees the player a valuable incentive for involvement. On the same notes, some of the new features introduced with Wastelanders also include the Allies, secondary characters at the center of dedicated questlines which, once completed, will lay the foundations for the construction of increasingly close relationships, which could culminate in something more than just friendship.

These will then become part of our daily lives in the contaminated lands of Virginia, coming to manage particular structures within ours C.A.M.P. and offering us a long series of daily missions that will help to gradually consolidate the relationship. In the same way, by completing main and daily missions for the raiders of Crater or the settlers of Foundation, we will be able to gain reputation in the eyes of the two groups and thus replenish the inventory of the respective faction vendors, up to unlocking access to objects and schematics particularly succulent.

Again, it is a concert of dynamics that marks a pleasant return to the past, towards the playful customs of the classic chapters. Although the general balance of the DLC is undoubtedly positive, the "coexistence" between old and new is not the easiest: on the one hand it is possible to notice some evident fluctuation in the general coherence of the narrative construct, while on the other the twinning between the two supporting storylines it tends to generate a bit of confusion, with the complicity of an overwhelming mass of content that, especially for newbies, can become considerably dispersed.

On the other hand, Wastelanders is clearly an expansion conceived and developed to satisfy in the first place the appetites of the veterans, that is, the slice of the public that in the last 18 months has continued to support the game with frequent visits to the woods of Appalachia. As much as the "digestibility" of the package is a little more difficult for the surviving novices, the new Fallout 76 structure never sets clear limits to the enjoyment of the whole, and the developers have even taken steps to arrange it a new introductory questline, which partially replaces the "tutorial phase" of the game with a series of somewhat intriguing tasks.

Old ailments that make themselves felt

Once the Wastelanders campaign is over, following the introduction of an intense and enthralling final mission, the introduction of a new game currency (the gold bars) will open the doors of an endgame not far away – at least conceptually – from the previous standards of the title.

By completing daily and weekly assignments, or participating in old and new public events, we can therefore put aside a golden treasure to spend on the purchase of a large number of unpublished and extraordinarily effective pieces of equipment.

Although it is a rather stimulating accumulation routine, not far from the most well-established canons of this type of continuously developing production, it is clear how the long-term endurance of the endgame is closely linked to the studio's ability to offer content. always new, reinforcing the assortment of activities involved in farming ingots and obtainable rewards.

After the indefinite closure of Vault 94, plagued by a sensational amount of bugs and technical stumbles, there is also a lack of a raid dedicated to veterans, a battlefield where you can test both the skills and the paraphernalia of high-level characters. A real shame considering the goodness of the ideas at the base of the application, characterized by a modular structure that guaranteed users a good variety of challenges. However, we must consider that Wastelanders was conceived as a new starting point for Fallout 76 post launch support, the beginning of a path of redemption that seems to have started on the right foot. And here we are finally at the key question of this article, at the proverbial "elephant in the room": does the latest update transform Bethesda's experiment into an indispensable title for Fallout fans? The answer is a sibylline "It depends".

Although Wastelanders has brought the game back to the single-player course of the saga – and a lot – Fallout 76 remains firmly anchored to its playful bases, with a significant focus on crafting and survival dynamics, in the context of a production plagued by indisputable defects. Over the months the study has made a long series of effective improvements to consolidate the technical profile of the title, now more stable and optimized, although anchored to the limits of a years old engine, far from the average quality of the triple A panorama.

Limits that also manifest themselves on the exquisitely playful side, with a slow and cumbersome gunplay, supported by a S.P.A.V. which continues to seem out of place. Many of the problems of the first hour are still present, such as a dated and confusing user interface, an inventory management still far from its ideal form, and cooperative dynamics somewhat out of focus. If these obstacles do not represent an insurmountable obstacle for you, know that Wastelanders made Fallout 76 a much more enveloping experience than in the early days, capable of instilling pleasantly familiar sensations in long-term fans and welcoming them into the embrace of a world never so rich and fascinating.

In this regard, the excellent work done on the Italian dubbing front, which tends to be superior to that of the last numbered chapter, certainly deserves a mention. In short, with the launch of Wastelanders, the Appalachia of Fallout 76 has earned a new opportunity: an act of faith that could reward you with dozens of hours of fun, and even overturn your point of view on one of the most controversial titles in recent years.