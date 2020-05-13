Figures released by the Health Service Executive show a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus or with symptoms of the virus.

There are currently 826 people in the hospital, 69 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Three hospitals in Dublin have the largest number of patients – 79 in the Mater Hospital, 69 in Tallaght and 62 in St. James’s.

There are currently 155 empty intensive care beds. The number of ordinary vacant beds is reducing to 1,181.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association has requested that more people be trained to become nurses at the International Nurses Day event today.

The Association said that the coronary virus would put more pressure on health service workers and that the number of places available for college nurses should be increased immediately.