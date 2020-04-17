Falcon BLK, the electric motorcycle with a more than affordable price

- Advertisement -

Until now we have seen many models of electric motorcycles that reached exorbitant prices, either because of their power, their design or the mixture of the two, so it gave the feeling that an economic segment was not possible. Although some really interesting alternatives are finally coming that, yes, they do not have a sample of 'Top' features.

Falcon BLK from Cleveland CycleWerks.

This is the case of this Falcon BLK of Cleveland CycleWerks, which already It is for sale and it is aimed directly at that economic segment of electric vehicles They do not reach high speeds, but they will help us to have an ecological and fast means of transport both for the city and for those traveling around.

With removable batteries to charge them

Until now we have seen electric motorcycles of many types, with highly worked fairings, great autonomy or excessive power. In the case of this Falcon BLK of Cleveland CycleWerks maintains that traditional design point and it combines it with the appearance that transmits the presence of the batteries in the module where most models keep their combustion engine.

Falcon BLK from Cleveland CycleWerks.

That shock is what we should still get used to since it subtracts a little of that imposing presence that many models have. Be that as it may, this bike has a design that experts define as 'neo-retro', so it has a little bit of both worlds, weighing 79kg. and a 13 kilowatt motor that is capable of printing a power of 17.5HP to the motorcycle, allowing it to reach, in very short moments, up to 135 km / h.

Removable batteries for the Falcon BLK motorcycle.

The normal thing is that this Falcon BLK transports us from one side to the other at a maximum, and constant, speed of about 105km / h. since keeping it above those levels could cause it to overheat. Precisely, that is never good when we work with an electric vehicle that, in addition, It is equipped with two (removable) 2.2 kWh batteries. each, making a total of 4.4 kWh. that allow it to reach 290 kilometers of autonomy before having to go through a socket.