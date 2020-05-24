Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg becomes the third richest man in the world, but Bezos is far away

Weekly update for the ranking of world billionaires compiled by Bloomberg. The popular newspaper specializing in economics has in fact published close to the weekend Bloomberg Bilionaires Index updated, which registers an important novelty on the podium.

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, in fact, with a profit of 1.29 billion dollars he overtook the French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault and placed third in the general classification, becoming the youngest in history to achieve this result.

No change instead in the first two positions: the scrooge of the world remains Jeff Bezos, which despite the loss of 574 million Dollars is first with an estimated assets of 147 billion Dollars, followed by the founder of Microsoft as well as former CEO Bill Gates, who reported a decrease in wealth of 5.10 million Dollars to 108 billion.

For the tech sector we also mention Google's Larry Page in sixth place, followed by Steve Ballmer and Sergey Brin. Also interesting is the positioning of MacKenzie Bezos, Jeff's ex-wife with whom he divorced last year, who with his 48.3 billion Dollars is eighteenth also in front of Jack Ma of Alibaba and Elon Musk, who reported a wealth decrease of 415 million dollars.

According to some analyzes, in 2026 Jeff Bezos' assets could reach one thousand billion