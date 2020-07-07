Facebook will warn of the age of a publication before sharing it, why?

Facebook is aware that it suffers from a serious problem that has to do with the spread of all kinds of hoaxes, false news and other content on its pages and that some groups have come to describe as “dangerous for democracy”, due to their power to persuade users and modify currents of opinion. But resisting the pressures, From the social network they have made the decision, and they are convinced, that freedom of expression must be protected of all who participate.

With that attitude, Mark Zuckerberg’s are looking for ways to try to make Facebook a place where people trust what they see and read, And that’s why they are taking a whole series of measures to help users share content responsibly. This has to do with offering them all kinds of data so that they can then make the right decision with the ultimate goal of ending disinformation.

Publication seniority notice

The case is that Facebook is initiating an update of its platform in such a way that When we go to share the news that is more than 90 days old, we will miss a notice to inform us of this fact, in such a way that we are aware that the same is not convenient to pass for current, to foment controversy, something that happened three months ago.

It sure happened to you during the pandemic, and the months of confinement, which you have received links to news, videos or images that did not correspond to the current moment and that they belonged to events that were one, two or more years old. In an attempt by many international disinformation networks to cause a stir and change the perception of the citizens of some countries when faced with a certain event.

Facebook will warn of the age of a publication.

As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, the moment we click on the “Share” button, an alert jumps that warns us that, in this case, the publication that we are going to send to our profile is more than a year old, so, at least for a few seconds, it will make us think about whether it is convenient or not.

Facebook has been investing for many months in news verification processes in different countries, which has not been removed so that it has led to some controversies on account of, for example, what happened in the US after the murder of George Floyd, when she was accused of failing to moderate some comments that appeared on her social network, which included publications by President Trump himself.