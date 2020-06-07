Facebook will now also alert you to state media news and posts

San Francisco: In many parts of the world, the media is still not free and there are many restrictions on it, an example of which can be seen in occupied Kashmir, Syria, North Korea and other countries.

But now these same countries have also started using social media fronts for their news and propaganda. But to maintain transparency, Facebook has begun labeling government-influenced news, posts and statements as its own.

Governments all over the world still want to spread the news of their choice and use every tactic to do so. Facebook wants to read Facebook's own warning note before discussing or sharing the same news so that readers and Facebook users can understand the nature of the post or news.

"We want to be more transparent about news publishers," Facebook said in a statement. Because many media outlets are either under pressure from governments or under direct government control. People have the right to be provided with this information and to add their own labels or notes to the page info section.

This will also apply to Facebook ads and other posts. In this way, people themselves will be able to review any news or post or compare it with other websites.