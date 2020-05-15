Facebook will join Spain and the United Kingdom with fiber by the longest route

The submarine cable map of the Internet shows us how the planet is increasingly connected to each other. This is key for a connected society like ours that depends on online services and platforms both for your leisure time and for carrying out your work activity. Large technology companies are becoming increasingly aware of this, and many have embarked on the adventure of deploying or financing new submarine cables. Today we know the history of the project supported by Facebook will unite Spain and the United Kingdom with fiber by the longest route.

In recent years we have seen how Facebook, Microsoft, Google and the company have been involved in submarine cable deployment projects, either with their own projects or through investments in other projects. In addition, in one of the cases, one of those cables has been installed in Spain and connects our country with the United States. It’s about the cable Tide, which, it seems, will not be the last submarine cable in our country.

2Africa, Facebook’s new submarine cable

Facebook has announced that it will support the deployment of a new submarine cable that will connect the United Kingdom with Spain, but through the longest route (or a fairly long one at least). In this case, the cable will surround the entire African continent and will connect to different countries during your journey.

In total, the 2Africa cable, as it is called, will have 37,000 kilometers in length. This means that it will be one of the longest, since it will make many stops along its route. For starters, you will depart from the south of the UK and make a first stop in Portugal. After that it will surround the African continent to connect with up to 19 countries, later arriving in Oman or Saudi Arabia. Later it will connect Egypt to return to the Mediterranean and link Italy, France and, finally, Spain.

Cable will use space division multiple access (Space Division Multiple Access or SDMA) and up to 16 pairs of fiber. The capacity of 2Africa has not been disclosed, but Facebook has confirmed that “it will have a capacity for Africa that will triple the current one by adding all the cables that reach the continent.” In addition, it will present a novelty that will make the cable use aluminum conductors instead of copper, an innovation from Facebook and Alcatel.

Facebook has had local telecommunications companies, but also giants from the rest of the world. Of course, they have not revealed the date in which the cable will come into operation, although it may not take too long because its route is quite close to the coast and not in deep water.