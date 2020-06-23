Facebook will compete with Google Maps after acquiring the alternative to Street View

In recent times we have seen how Facebook is extending its tentacles towards different types of businesses, and the one with the maps seems to have interested him in a very special way. And not only for their latest tool developments like OpenStreetMap, but for that intention to achieve that project they already talked about a few years ago to draw a complete 3D map of the Earth on which to add a complex layer of augmented reality.

As you can imagine, the race has started and a good example of this competition has to do with Mapillary, the most direct competitor that Street View has and that Mark Zuckerberg’s just bought to gain ground in developing an alternative to the Google Maps tool. Of course, this website, which even has an online app, does not work in the same way as in the case of Mountain View.

Collaborative platform

In Google, the work of digitizing the streets to be able to see them in the palm of our hands goes through a fleet of cars immense that travels street by street all the cities, towns, villages and fields of the world. With Mapillary the procedure is much simpler and collaborative, so those vehicles armed with huge 360º cameras are conspicuous by their absence.

Mapillary coverage map.

Not so much because they don’t exist, but because your car or mine can become a Mapillary vehicle. We only have to download software on our mobile, place the camera facing the road inside the car, bike, van or truck, and videotape all the trips we take to later upload them to the platform. In this way, the potential of having millions of users spread across 190 countries allows Mapillery to expand its area of ​​influence day by day.

All that material that reaches the company it is analyzed to place it within the world map and compare it with other uploaded videos from the same area by other users, in order to verify that everything that appears is real. The software is also responsible for analyzing traffic signs, points of interest, if there are works, a change in the route or any other data that requires modifying the map.

The purchase made by Facebook is the first stone of a path that will take this technology to all applications and platforms managed by Mark Zuckerberg, with the clear objective of commercially exploiting it without the need for us to go to Google Maps. Why let Google remain the benchmark if the social network can have its own map alternative within its ecosystem?