Facebook: So you can hide your posts without blocking anyone

By Brian Adam
Whether you do not know the person very well or simply do not want them to see anything you post, for that there is this trick on Facebook.

How to hide your Facebook posts from someone?

In order not to delete or block someone, simply hide your posts such as photos, videos, personal data or comments; There is this tool on Facebook, which you can use from the app itself without downloading anything extra. Just follow the step by step.

1. Open your Facebook and go to your Profile Settings
2. Press the down arrow and click “Settings”

Facebook hide posts

3. Then you must select the section that says “Locks”

Facebook hide posts

4. Once there you will see an option called “List of people with restricted access” and “Edit list”.
5. On “Edit list” you must add the names of those people to whom you want to hide your posts. And ready.

Facebook hide posts
(Photos: Facebook)

What are the benefits of hiding your information from Facebook?

If you do not know exactly the people or want more privacy in your publications, this super tip will help you. Best of all, you can do it from your smartphone, taking advantage of the fact that with your Telcel Plan you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Facebook hide posts

Of course, if you later want to show your friends your information, the procedure to remove them from the “List of people with restricted access” is exactly the same. So do not hesitate to try it and get the most out of the security and privacy that Facebook offers you

