Facebook Rooms, Zoom and Google Meet, which is the best for making video calls?

Whether it is for online classes, business meetings or chatting with friends and family, we tell you all the qualities of video calling services and which is the best.

The video calls in this quarantine have been key to being in contact with the world and being more productive. Others have taken advantage of online classes, organized business meetings or simply to be more in communication with family and friends at special times.

This is how several platforms that provide this service have grown and provided their users with many more tools; Zoom, Google Meet and Facebook Messenger Rooms are some of them, the latter being the most recent release. But, if you do not know which is the best one to use, here we share all its advantages and disadvantages so that you take full advantage of them and make your video calls.

Facebook Messenger Rooms

The most recent work of Facebook has been precisely Facebook Messenger Rooms, which aims to join WhatsApp to make video calls with up to 50 people from both applications. And although at first it was designed to be used between companies, the truth is that Rooms is ideal for chatting with friends and family, even without having a Facebook account you can join.

















Another advantage is that it is totally free and there is no time limit on video calls. In addition, it allows screen sharing if you want to show something from your smartphone or computer to everyone you are talking to.

The most important thing is that Facebook has ensured the privacy and security of Rooms, with the ability to control who sees your room and lock and unlock so that no intruder can enter. As well as the possibility of scheduling meetings and seeing all your guests in a grid. Or, leave rooms open so that any of your friend’s list can be encouraged to enter the video call.

To create a video call in Facebook Messenger Rooms it’s simple, you just have to:

Open your application Messenger

Tap the tab of People at the bottom right of the screen

at the bottom right of the screen Click Create a Room

Then select the people you want to invite to your video call and that’s it.

Zoom

Since the start of the quarantine, Zoom has been the most widely used video calling app and the reason why the competition got to work on its services. Among its qualities is being able to conference with up to 100 people and is available for both iOS and Android users.

On the other hand, thanks to the great use that has been given to it, Zoom worked so that its audio and video were in high definition and high quality. As well as tools that allow screen sharing and recording meetings; ideal for business conferences or business meetings, which are complemented by chat where anyone can comment and share ideas.

You can manually create a Zoom account with an email or log in with Gmail or Facebook. Perhaps the only disadvantage is the well-known “Zoombombing”, where uninvited attendees managed to enter the rooms; luckily Zoom has already fixed this issue with permissions to join.

Google Meet

Google has been another of the companies that put to work to improve their video call service, that’s how Google Meet came to replace Hangouts and that many companies have started to use since they only need a Gmail account to be able to access.

Among other qualities is that Google Meet is synchronized with Google Calendar so that no meeting is forgotten and you are notified in advance that you will have a video call; which can be up to 100 people and also have no time limit.

To start or join a video call from Google Meet you must:

Open Gmail or login

or login On the left side of the screen, under the option to compose emails you will find the new section “Meet”

The option to “Start a meeting” or “Join a meeting”

or If you want to create a session, you must assign a name, time and invite the others, as well as the meeting code so that no intruder can enter

Now that you know in detail all the functions of Facebook Messenger Rooms, Zoom and Google Meet you can choose the one that suits you best for your video calls; which you can enjoy even more with the technology of Huawei and its new Freebuds 3 and MediaPad, which you can find through Telcel Online Store.