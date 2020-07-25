Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook
Facebook removes the "Like" button, find out what it looks like

By Brian Adam
Facebook has begun to remove the “Like” from the pages and these are the first images of what its new design looks like.

Facebook has launched a redesign of its pages and has removed one of the most used tools, we refer to the “Like” button. The objective is that at first glance they have a cleaner and more readable image. Here we show you how they look.

New Facebook design without Likes

Why is Facebook removing the “Like” option?

The change has been noticed on various pages of celebrities, actors, musicians and more, now when you enter instead of finding the “Like” button you will see only the “Follow” button.

Facebook seeks with its design in general to improve the “digital well-being” with a cleaner and easier to use appearance; since now only the key information will be visible, such as the bio and page posts.

New Facebook design without "Likes"
Photo: Facebook

The decision to change ” Like ” to ” Follow ” is also associated with the scope of a page, since this will make it faster to count the number of people receiving updates.

The latter is because many have at some point given a “like” to a fan page, but over time they silence them from their news thread because they are no longer relevant to their interests. With a follower count, you will have a more accurate indicator because it shows how many people are actually updated with the content.

New Facebook design without Likes

This change will soon be reflected on all Facebook pages around the world. Modifications are not only intended for visitors, but they also seek to simplify the administration process, but editors can also quickly switch between personal and page profiles; Assigning management roles to create content, advertisements, or reply to comments and more will be made easier.

New Facebook design without Likes

There will also be a reduction in the notifications of the pages since they will now be grouped when they are the same content.

Do you like the new Facebook design on your pages?

