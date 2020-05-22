Facebook prepares for long-term telework

Zuckerberg said he was "optimistic" about the potential benefit of working remotely.

By AFP

Half of Facebook employees could work from home permanently in 5 to 10 years, Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday at a conference for his employees publicly broadcast on the platform.

The social media giant will be "the world's most advanced remote working company," said the founder and head of Facebook, which had 45,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2019.

In late April, the company announced its intention to hire an additional 10,000 people under the social changes linked to the pandemic, representing opportunities and markets to be maintained or conquered by the US group.

But the new employees, some of whom will be interviewed only online, will join the company in a moment of turmoil and uncertainty as to when it will return to normal.

"I would like to emphasize that covid is not going to go away for long," said Zuckerberg, before presenting plans for organizing work within his company.

Facebook, 95% of whose staff is currently telecommuting, had recently announced that most of its employees would continue to work from home until the end of the year.

Nor will it host a face-to-face meeting of more than 50 people before July 2021, at best.

According to an internal study, more than 50% of employees consider themselves more productive in teleworking, and between 20 and 40% say they are interested in the possibility of working remotely permanently. But half of them would like to get back to the office as soon as possible.

Zuckerberg said he was "optimistic" about the potential benefit of working remotely. "We don't do it because employees demand it, but because we are here to serve the world and our community, and unlock as much innovation as possible."

Among the advantages, he mentioned more equitable career opportunities, more diverse recruitments (geographically and among minorities), savings in infrastructure and wages (which will be adjusted to the place of residence) and a greater possibility of keeping people obliged to move for personal reasons .

And of course, the least impact for the planet.

"By 2020 it is easier to move bytes than atoms, so I prefer our employees to teleport by video or virtual reality rather than being caught in traffic jams that pollute the environment," joked Zuckerberg.