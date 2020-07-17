Tech NewsApps
Facebook Messenger introduces screen sharing

By Brian Adam
Facebook Messenger introduces screen sharing

Facebook is continuing to give its users more and more possibilities. This time, the news that has risen to the headlines during the last few hours is the ability to share the screen on Messenger. It may seem like a trivial matter, but in reality, it is a feature required by a certain type of user.

According to what reported by PhoneArena and 9to5Mac, all you need to do to show the screen of your smartphone to other people is to access the video call control panel through a swipe from the bottom to the top and press on the appropriate option to share the screen. The application will inform you that everything you do on the screen will be recorded and invite you to set the “Do not disturb” mode, so as not to receive notifications and therefore show sensitive data to other people in a video call.

This functionality can also be used in group video calls with up to 16 people inside Messenger Rooms. This is a possibility that has now also been activated with regard to the Facebook Messenger mobile application. In short, it is finally possible to show other people what is being done on their display. The feature is currently in the rollout phase, so some of you may still not find it (but it shouldn’t be long before everyone gets it).

