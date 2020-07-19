Facebook: How to post an invisible or ghost comment?

If when browsing Facebook you have noticed that some users put blank comments and you want to discover how to do it too, here we reveal the trick.

How to post an “invisible” comment on Facebook?

It also works with WhatsApp!

With this trick you can write “invisible” comments to have fun or have a good time with your friends. You will need the help of the app Invisible Text, which works not only for Facebook but also for WhatsApp, available on Google Play for Android devices.

Download and install Invisible Text

Open the app and in the main menu you will find various options. You will notice that there is a special option for WhatsApp in green, followed by another to share invisible text in any app, including Facebook. The latter is the one you should choose.

3. Now you just have to write the text you want and make it white.

4. Copy and paste in your WhatsApp messages or Facebook comments and voila! Now you can post invisible or ghost comments!

Now that you know this fun trick, start commenting in an original way on Facebook or sending blank messages on WhatsApp. All your friends will definitely want to know how you did it! Stay tuned to HolaTelcel’s notes to discover more tips like this one.