Monday, May 11, 2020
Updated:

Facebook: How to activate your new design and dark mode?

By Brian Adam
5
0

How to activate the new design and dark mode of Facebook? /

Facebook continues to renew and has now submitted its new design which includes a modern dark modeHere we show you what the changes look like and the step by step to activate it.

If you continually check your notifications on Facebook It is one of your favorite activities, the "dark mode" is an incredible option, since the dark colors on the cell phone screen reduce eyestrain and improve the battery consumption of your device.

dark mode on facebook
How to activate the new design and dark mode of Facebook? /

Remember that the Facebook dark mode You can already enjoy several accounts in Android and soon also in iOS, besides that with you EuroXlive Kit You have this and all your favorite social networks unlimited.

You can also read: WhatsApp Aero: What is it and how does it work?

Facebook renews its web appearance

«We are starting to implement the new and simple http://Facebook.com. It is faster, easier to use and gives your eyes a rest with the dark mode ", was announced on the official Twitter account.

We're starting to roll out the fresh, simple https://t.co/iDOncH15cd. It’s faster, easier to use, and gives your eyes a break with dark mode. pic.twitter.com/dFRxaeTMcd

– Facebook app (@facebookapp) May 8, 2020

To activate this appearance you just have to follow the following steps:

  • Go to the upper right corner.
  • Pull down the menu.
  • Click on the option ‘Switch to the new version of Facebook ’.
new design and dark mode on facebook
How to activate the new design and dark mode of Facebook? /

“With dark mode you can enjoy less brightness, along with contrast and vibration. This minimizes the brightness of the screen to use in low light, wherever you are ", explained Facebook.

Best of all, not only beta accounts can now use the new design, but all users have the ability to activate it. If you don't have it yet, it may be a matter of waiting a bit for it.

You can also read: By mistake, users are managing to post long images on Instagram

If you don't like the design, in the same menu you will have the option to go back to the previous one, although this option is probably only temporary.

Do you like the new look of Facebook?

:

