Facebook has decided to ban hate speech

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Facebook has banned hate speech after more than 100 companies blocked its ads. (Photo: Internet)

Silicon Valley: Following criticism from the US government and the banning of ads by more than a hundred companies, including Unilever, Facebook has decided to ban hate speech.

According to foreign news outlets, the new policy poses a threat to the health and lives and property of others, regardless of race, nationality, religion, caste, sexual orientation, gender, identity and immigration status. Advertising has been banned. Similarly, advertisements and content based on racial hatred against immigrants or refugees have been banned. However, these new restrictions will not apply to non-advertising posts.

Earlier in the week, several European and American companies announced that they would not advertise on the website, citing concerns over Facebook's performance in cracking down on hateful content. Yesterday, Verizon, the largest US telecom operator, and Unilever, an international consumer goods company, also announced that they would not advertise on Facebook this year.

Why are companies boycotting Facebook?

Civil rights groups in the United States have launched a "Stop Hat for Profit" campaign after the murder of black Floyd George Floyd in police custody. I specifically targeted Facebook.

The "Color of Change" and the "National Association for the Advancement of Colored People", among the campaign organizations, argued that Facebook was "racially hateful, violent and clearly counterfeit." Allows you to place on your platform. "

The campaign called on Facebook advertising companies to boycott the platform to reform Facebook's anti-hate policies. As a result of the campaign, more than 90 companies announced that they would not advertise on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg's position

On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and chairman of Facebook, defended his company's policies against hateful content via live stream, saying that according to a report released by the European Commission this month, Facebook was 86 percent hateful last year. Content deleted.

Zuckerberg said Facebook and other social media platforms under it would tighten their policies in light of "changing realities in their country." Advertising that discriminates on the basis of race or immigration status will be removed from Facebook.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that the ban would only apply to advertising, but also made it clear that the policy would not apply to social media posts that "potentially" promote hate by consumers. Yes, but such objectionable material must be labeled "problematic."

