Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google, Facebook and Apple have introduced new emojis. Photo: File

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express human attitudes and thoughts.

All three companies realized that after months of lockdowns and house arrests, the public contacted their loved ones online and needed graphics and emojis to find their expression in this single medium. That's why all three companies have come up with dozens of new emojis that make it easier to express our feelings.

According to a study, 92% of social media and phone users use emojis at some level, while some people use them in all kinds of conversations. In this way, they can express their reaction immediately through sketches.

But some people dislike them, but whatever the reason, the importance of emojis cannot be denied. That is why all the major companies in the world have released new emojis.

Facebook

First of all, let's mention Facebook, which is introducing a new emoji pack for Messenger, which also includes new animations. Facebook itself has done many experiments for this. Similarly, Facebook has also released emojis and animations for WhatsApp.

On the other hand, Google has also introduced emojis on various topics which will be useful for Android by October. These colorful characters will be released with Android XI.

Exciting emoji has a wonderful type of drum that you can play to express your happiness. Similarly, a heart emoji has been created which is based on the medical image of the heart. Also featuring white polar bear and buffalo emojis. There is also a kettle for hot drinks.

Google Emoji

Emoji use has increased by 40% worldwide during the Corona epidemic. Two days ago, five red heart emojis can be seen together in G-Board Beta.

Apple emoji

It should be noted that the emoji has to be formally approved by the Unicode Consortium. This non-profit organization sets standards for emoji. The emoji is then converted to Unicode and reference codes are added.

Apple is reportedly offering emoji characters on the heart and lungs, five closed fingers, new creatures and animals.

