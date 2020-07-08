Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it.

At last! Officially the Facebook dark mode reaches applications for iOS and Android. If you want to test it on your cell phone, here is the step-by-step guide on how to activate it.

He dark mode in apps it continues to be a trend and is one of the most anticipated features on Facebook. Some users are already enjoying this new tool on their smartphones.

How to activate dark mode in the Facebook app?

The way to activate it is very simple, just follow the following steps to do it:

Enter the settings section of your Facebook app, in the navigation bar you will find the icon with three horizontal lines.

Once there, you will have to click on “Settings and privacy” and choose “Facebook dark mode” and voila!