Facebook, Dark Mode appears on Android: more info on the COVID-19 also arrives

It has been a long time since the arrival of the Dark Mode on the official Facebook application. We have seen them in all colors, including third-party companies that have managed to “force” a kind of dark theme. However, this feature has not yet been released officially so far, but things may soon change.

In fact, according to what reported by Wccftech and 9to5Google, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is preparing to release, at least on the Android platform, a substantial update which should not only bring with it the long-awaited Dark Mode, but also a system capable of notifying users about the current situation related to COVID-19. For example, it seems that the app will be able to provide precise data country by country. However, it is not clear whether this functionality will be extended globally, but there are all the preconditions for it to be.

Returning to talk about the Dark Mode, everything suggests that the time for his arrival has finally come. In fact, the 9to5Google team has managed to enable it, as you can see from the screenshots at the bottom of the news. Interesting that there is the possibility to manually activate the dark theme, choosing whether to adapt the Facebook app to the system settings or not. We remind you that Dark Mode has already arrived on Facebook Lite.

The aforementioned update should also bring other news, for example improvements to the time-related features that users spend on Facebook, so as to allow people not to overdo it. For the rest, those described in this news are only rumor and leak, but they seem to be going in one direction. When will this update be released? We’ll see.