Friday, May 1, 2020
TechologySocial Networks
Updated:

Facebook continues the project of showing personalized ads on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
6
0

Must Read

CommunityBrian Adam - 0

43 others died of Covid-19 in the State, 359 new cases

Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan Another 43 people have died of Covid-19 disease in...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

They create plants that emit their own light and glow in the dark

Remember the luminescent plants from the movie Avatar? Well, scientists have made them come true: they have created plants...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan,...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years

It seems that the launch of a new Chromecast is approaching And, in addition to improving the device as...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

The new CHAdeMO 3.0 standard will be able to charge an electric car in less than 10 minutes

The CHAdeMO Association, the organization behind one of the main electric car charging standards, together with the China Electricity...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

A personal computer. / Fotolia Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Two men appear in court for drugs found in Dublin

The cocaine was worth € 2.5m Two men are due to appear in Dublin for € 2.5m worth of cocaine...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

Although the Wall street journal assured in January that Facebook had frozen its plans to introduce advertising on WhatsApp, an Article of The Information ensures this Thursday that the company plans to retake them in the future, once all the services of the firm —Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp— have been fully integrated.

The main reason Facebook decided to temporarily park the introduction of advertising on the world’s best-known messaging app was to avoid conflicts with privacy and data protection regulatory authorities. According to The Information, the company of Mark Zuckerberg also feared that the anger of WhatsApp users would be unleashed that they don’t want to see their accounts linked to Facebook.

As detailed in this medium, the company would continue to investigate the possibility of linking WhatsApp accounts – linked to a phone number – with those of Facebook, in order to determine what type of ads to display. That itself: there are company executives concerned with the measure, fearful that this initiative will lead many users of the messaging app to close their accounts on the social network.

Also, the main concern is that they could push antitrust regulators to open files for unfair competition or dominance.

The only one that A company spokesperson has confirmed to Engadget is that advertising on WhatsApp is a “long-term opportunity” for the company.

Facebook announced in 2018 that the advertising could reach the WhatsApp Status, a tab of the application whose format is similar to Instagram Stories – also owned by the firm. At the beginning of the year, the Wall street journal He cited “sources close” to the decision to warn that The company had considered delaying the launch of the ads on the messaging app.

In fact, in the last months of 2019 Facebook decided to deactivate a team that it had created to find the best formulas to integrate the ads in the message service. According to the economic environment, the work is done to date even it was removed from the WhatsApp code.

In December 2019, Bank of America made forecasts: to include advertising in Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, the company could enter 12,000 million euros between the next 3 and 5 years.

More Articles Like This

RELATED ARTICLES

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...
Read more

Now 8 people can have video conferencing on WhatsApp at a time

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
San Francisco: WhatsApp has now introduced the option of video calling or conferencing between eight people instead of four on its platform. Earlier, WhatsApp and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
Community

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more
Techology

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more
Smart World

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more
Corona Virus

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more
Smart World

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY