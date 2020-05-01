Facebook continues the project of showing personalized ads on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Although the Wall street journal assured in January that Facebook had frozen its plans to introduce advertising on WhatsApp, an Article of The Information ensures this Thursday that the company plans to retake them in the future, once all the services of the firm —Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp— have been fully integrated.

The main reason Facebook decided to temporarily park the introduction of advertising on the world’s best-known messaging app was to avoid conflicts with privacy and data protection regulatory authorities. According to The Information, the company of Mark Zuckerberg also feared that the anger of WhatsApp users would be unleashed that they don’t want to see their accounts linked to Facebook.

As detailed in this medium, the company would continue to investigate the possibility of linking WhatsApp accounts – linked to a phone number – with those of Facebook, in order to determine what type of ads to display. That itself: there are company executives concerned with the measure, fearful that this initiative will lead many users of the messaging app to close their accounts on the social network.

Also, the main concern is that they could push antitrust regulators to open files for unfair competition or dominance.

The only one that A company spokesperson has confirmed to Engadget is that advertising on WhatsApp is a “long-term opportunity” for the company.

Facebook announced in 2018 that the advertising could reach the WhatsApp Status, a tab of the application whose format is similar to Instagram Stories – also owned by the firm. At the beginning of the year, the Wall street journal He cited “sources close” to the decision to warn that The company had considered delaying the launch of the ads on the messaging app.

In fact, in the last months of 2019 Facebook decided to deactivate a team that it had created to find the best formulas to integrate the ads in the message service. According to the economic environment, the work is done to date even it was removed from the WhatsApp code.

In December 2019, Bank of America made forecasts: to include advertising in Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, the company could enter 12,000 million euros between the next 3 and 5 years.