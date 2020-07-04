Social NetworksFacebookTech News
Updated:

Facebook adds and continues: it shared your personal data again

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The popular social network has a problem with applications and services that have access to Facebook. In fact, in recent years it has been jumping from scandal to scandal at the cost of leaking users’ private and personal data to third parties. Now, taking advantage of a publication on their official blog to talk about limiting the use of data by little-used applications and simplifying the terms of use, they have tiptoed because of the latest data breach in which up to 5,000 developers They could have participated.

We have been tempted to title the article as “Facebook shared your data, it does not matter when you read this”, so the reality is beginning to overcome fiction. The popular social network, which already exceeds 2,000 million users, is still involved in the controversy of fraudulent use of user data. As we know, this data is really valuable and there is never a lack of “interest” in getting it.

5,000 developers with data access

Facebook has again addressed its privacy issues in a new blog post. In this case, it is the limitation that the platform establishes in the way in which the data reaches the developers. In this case, they continued to share information with them even though the authorization to do so had already expired.

They have recently found that in certain cases developers have continued to receive data by people who authorized it in the past. This happened even after 90 days passed without using that application or service. In 2018, Facebook announced that it would limit developers’ access to data after this downtime and has clearly failed in its purpose.

According to estimates from the social network led by Mark Zuckerberg, up to 5,000 developers have been able to continue accessing users’ private data for more than 90 days since inactivity was recognized. Among the data they may have received we have our language or gender, although it is possible that the whole truth is not being revealed and it could be some other data.

At the moment, Facebook acknowledges that it has solved this problem, but the reality is that rains, it pours. Scandals regarding the leakage of personal data accumulate on Facebook and always seem to find some excuse to justify it. We hope we will never have to write about it again, although looking at the precedents, it seems complicated that something similar is not repeated.

More Articles Like This

The unbearable lightness of Android Go: smartphone with 1GB RAM in 2020?

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Android Go seemed like a good solution for low-cost smartphones, but technological progress could slow down the project in Europe. The smartphone market is moving...
Read more

Google will end the sale of the Pixel 3a when the stock runs out

Android Brian Adam -
In a strange move by Google, the company has confirmed that it stops distributing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the company's most...
Read more

Is life a rare thing within the universe? "Not at all", according to a new study

Space tech Brian Adam -
The earth it is not in a privileged position in the universe, an idea that dominated human thought centuries ago. A new study, conducted...
Read more

Jeff Bezos "forgets" the divorce: the assets go back to 172 billion dollars

Amazon Brian Adam -
Almost a year after his record divorce from his wife MacKenzie Bezos, the heritage of the Amazon patron, Jeff Bezos, back to pre-marital crisis...
Read more

Twitter closes the Italian accounts of Luzsec and Anonymous: "an inexplicable censorship"

Social Networks Brian Adam -
Twitter has decided to close the Italian profiles of LulzSec and Anonymous. The choice was not officially motivated by the social network, and in...
Read more

The Hubble Space Telescope observes a spectacular "cosmic donut"

Space tech Brian Adam -
The Hubble Space Telescope has been searching the cosmos for over thirty years, continuously observing our Universe in search of astronomical phenomena to study...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY