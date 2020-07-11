Explosion at Iran’s military installations for the third time in a month

Tehran: Iran’s main nuclear plant has exploded for the third time in a month.

According to the international news agency, a big explosion has taken place in the western part of the Iranian capital Tehran. The blast damaged a nuclear plant and an oil refinery, as well as key Revolutionary Guards military installations in the area.

According to Iranian media, the blast targeted a Revolutionary Guards missile installation or warehouse, causing minor damage but no casualties. In the past three weeks alone, two explosions have taken place at military installations and nuclear plants in Khojar and Natanz.

The nature of the three blasts has not yet been determined, and no foreign power or extremist group has claimed responsibility, leading critics to interpret the three blasts as internal rebellion or negligence.

It should be noted that earlier this month, a terrible explosion took place in the centrifuges section of Iran’s central nuclear plant, which caused severe damage to the building, but no casualties were reported.