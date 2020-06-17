Expert launches summer offers: discounts on smartphones, laptops and monitors

Expert announced the launch of the summer offers, which are available exclusively on its website and offer very attractive discounts on many categories of products, including smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Starting right from the tablets, the Lenovo TB-X606X 10.3-inch with octa-core processor, 64 gigabytes of internal memory, 8-megapixel rear camera and 5000 mAh battery can be purchased for 219 Euros, from the 249 Euros list, for a saving of 30 Euros. On sale there is also the 64 Gigabyte Huawei Mediapad T5, at 219.90 Euros, 40 Euros less from 259.90 Euros.

Notebook front, the Acer A315-7045 with 4-core Intel Core i7 10510U processor, 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512GB SSD goes to 849 Euros, from the previous 899 Euros. The Lenovo Legion Y540 with i7 9750H, 15.6-inch screen, 16GB of RAM and 1 terabyte hard drive + 5400 RPM SSD can be purchased for 1,359.20 Euros, 339.80 Euros less than the previous 1,699 Euros.

As for monitors instead, the Samsung LC24F390FHUX 24-inch curved Full HD it is available at 109.99 Euros, while the 27-inch SM-C27F390FHU also curved Full HD goes to 129.90 Euros.

Finally, we close with smartphones: the Redmi Note 8T 64 gigabyte it is available at 169.90 Euros, Huawei P30 Lite New Edition at 279.90 Euros and the Galaxy A71 at 399 Euros.

The complete list of offers is available at this address.