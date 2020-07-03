Expert July 2020 flyer '100% convenience': discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in all participating stores. Is called “100% convenience” and includes a wide range of promotions on TV, smartphones and electronics products.

The LG OLED55B9PLA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV it can be purchased for 1,199 Euros, for a saving of 200 Euros. Also on sale is the Samsung Series 7: the 55-inch UE55TU707U is offered at 449 Euros, and the 65-inch model at 699 Euros. The 55-inch Samsung Series 6 QE55Q60TAU is available at 949 Euros, for a saving of 50 Euros, while the 55-inch QE55Q90RAT is offered at 1,249 Euros. Sony offers the 55-inch KD55AG8 at 1,499 Euros, while for Panasonic we find the 40-inch TX-40GX810E at 559 Euros.

From the smartphone front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB it can be brought home at 699 Euros, 230 Euros less than the list price, while the Oppo A52 is available at 179.90 Euros.

The soundbar Samsung HW-R450 200W 2.1-channel instead it is available at 129.90 Euros.

The complete list of products on the flyer is available at this address.