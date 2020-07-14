Expert, discount on the Silver Performance electric bike: it costs even less with the bonus!

The Silver Performance electric mountain bike is available at a discounted price in the new Expert flyer, which with the Italian Government’s Mobility Bonus can cost even less than the list price.

As we read in the technical data sheet on the official website, the bike is fitted with 27.5 “wide KENDA wheels and a GF rear engine with LG 36v 12.8Ah battery, which guarantees up to 80 kilometers of autonomy with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. The gearbox is a 7-speed SHIMANO with TEKTRO brake system with automatic engine deactivation.

The price proposed by the distribution chain is 1,499 Euros, but as we said before, if you can access the 2020 Mobility Bonus it can cost 999 Euros. Family protection insurance is also included.

Expert has two colors available, while not much information has been received on the availability. As always, we recommend consulting the Store Locator on the official website for all the necessary information. The flyer is due to expire tomorrow 12 July 2020, which is why we recommend that you contact one of the stores as soon as possible for all the details.

In the same flyer is also available the Nilox X0 at 149.99 Euros which become 59.60 Euros with the Bonus.