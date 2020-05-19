A rheumatologist has warned people in this country not to take the drug hydroxychloroquine as a good defense against coronavirus after US President Donald Trump claimed he took it himself.

Dr Laura Durcan is concerned that people with auto-immune diseases could suffer further harm if they took the medication.

Hydroxy chloride is used to relieve the symptoms of cracks and to protect malaria.

She said taking the drug to prevent Covid-19 would be a lunatic insanity.

She also worries, she said, that if people accept Donald Trump's advice that people who really need him will not be able to access him.