Experience the best technology with the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S

We present you the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S from Motorola, without a doubt smartphones that you will want to have. Already available at Telcel Store.

For all techies, Motorola has released the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S with incredible qualities like long battery life or camera effects for stunning photos. If you want to know more about them, don't stop reading.

Moto G8 Power

The durability of its 5000 mAh battery is one of its greatest qualities, since with just one charge it can last you all day -and even longer. In addition, it has four 16 + 8 + 8 + 2 megapixel rear cameras, with Artificial Intelligence, a wide angle and optical zoom, as well as a 16 megapixel front camera to let your imagination run wild and create the best photos from your smartphone.

Among its other qualities are its 6.4-inch Max Vision Full HD + screen and two Dolby stereo speakers; the perfect equipment to spend hours watching your favorite videos, series, movies and games with the best quality. Take advantage of the fact that it has Android 10, the most updated operating system and a memory of 64 GB.

Moto E6S

















Available in red and blue, and an amazing design, the Moto E6S is Motorola's second new model, which features an ultra-fast focus and depth sensor on its dual 13 + 2 megapixel rear camera. With it you can capture your best moments, with a bokeh effect, save them in its 32 GB memory and enjoy them through its large 6.1-inch screen.

It is worth mentioning that all your information will be doubly protected thanks to its fingerprint unlocking and all the qualities of its Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Available in Telcel Online Store in Friend Kit the new ones Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S They could become that smartphone you had been searching for so long; the perfect combination of great design and performance. Acquire it and navigate with all the speed of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

