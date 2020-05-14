Expensive mattress from a luxurious house, cost Rs 6 crore

Venkova: The world's most expensive designer mattress has been developed at a cost of US 39 390,000 or Rs 60 million. Her first client is Drake, a well-known Canadian singer and songwriter, and the mattress will be housed in his دس 100 million luxury home.

Mattresses are made by designer Ferris Refoli, who makes the most expensive items. They say that a bed or mattress is made of sting ray fish skin and horse hair and is made of special copper-colored leather. This leather is softened by pressing in a special way which takes hard work and time. Thus a total of one meter takes 600 hours.

According to Ferris Refoli, one aspect has been taken care of in its design. Refoli said that the room in which the mattress will be placed has first been carefully inspected and then a brand new mattress has been developed in terms of the color and design of the room.

It should be noted that the 168-year-old Swedish company 'Hessen', which manufactures the world's most expensive and luxurious furniture, also has a role in the manufacture of this mattress. Mattresses have been dubbed the Grand Vivides, which are made entirely by hand. The one sleeping on it feels like floating on the bed. The company produces only 10 meters of this type every year.