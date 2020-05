Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he feels that a decision on the extension of Covid 19 payments will not be made until next week.

The Taoiseach said in the Dáil today that a decision needs to be made on how anomalies can be resolved in cases where part-time workers are now earning more money from Covid 19 payments than they were before the crown virus crisis.

However, the Taoiseach said that the deadline for the 8th June, the day on which the Covid 19 payments were due to end, would be extended.