A former republican prisoner from Belfast is due to be expelled from the United States and returned to Ireland today.

Malachy McAllister is a former member of the INLA who was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the RUC police attacks in 1981.

He was released from prison in 1985 and has been living in New Jersey in America for over twenty years.

The American emigration authorities in 2003 ruled that he would be deported but he has since opposed that order.

He has received the support of politicians from various parties over that time.

Senator Bob Menendez of the New Jersey Democratic Party criticized the decision to deport Malachy McAllister. He said he was a community leader who was highly regarded by American Gaelic.

Malachy McAllister claimed that his return to Ireland would put him at risk. Loyalists tried to assassinate him in Belfast in 1988.