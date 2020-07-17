Everything we know about the new iPhone 12: are they going to be so powerful?

We are just seven weeks away from a key date that has been repeated year after year for almost a decade. That second week of September in which the new Apple phones are announced and that this year it will be marked by the coronavirus and Covid-19 crisis. But what can we expect from the new Cupertino phones?

The first thing to say is that the iPhone 12 will be the first in many years to modify its design, and we do not mean that notch, Face ID or front all screen, but to the general forms of the terminals. With this generation behind will be the standard measurements and that form factor released by the iPhone 6 in 2014. As if that were not enough, the uses of the old iPhone 4 will return, with square edges, as well as new models that will extend the range like never before. before: iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch screen, iPhone 12 Max 6.1, iPhone 12 Pro 6.1 and iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7.

Power, performance and packaging

One of the latest news that appears has to do with the power that the new terminals will have. The A14 Bionic chip manufactured with 5nm technology. not only will it be more energy efficient (it will save up to 30%) but it will also increase its power by 15% compared to the A13 of the iPhone 11. If we add 6GB of RAM memory, we are dealing with phones that many already venture to powerfully destroy the best-equipped top of the range Android. But there is more.

Concept design of the upcoming iPhone 12.

The batteries will also be affected and, today, everything seems to indicate that they will have less capacity than the ones seen in the iPhone 11 range. What about the boxes? This 2020 will be the first year that we see a slimmer case on iPhone, that all analysts point out that it will have neither a charger, nor the already famous Cable Earpods: only the smartphone and the little documentation that usually comes with them (will they keep the sticker with the Apple logo?). A risky move by Tim Cook's that we will see to what extent it affects the price at which they will reach stores.

Precisely at this point there is a storm cloud on the horizon: the experts in guessing the future of these iPhone (Ming-Chu Kuo, etc.) They talk about a 5G technology that will be more expensive and that will force Apple to climb a small step in prices. Let's hope that all that they will remove from the boxes compensates the increase so that, at least, they stay at the same levels seen in 2019 with all their iPhone 11s.

Finally the depth sensor, that famous LiDAR: the different sources that have spoken about him do not agree on whether it will reach the entire range, or only the most expensive model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, in the image and likeness of the new iPad Pro that arrived during confinement. By the way, do you know when they will go on sale? October is the month that all shuffle as probable, although without moving the September (digital) keynote for what it seems that things have not changed so much.

