Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

By Brian Adam
Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims, even the SARS-CoV-2 virus. MOxATech mask is reusable and can withstand more than 50 washes effectively, as indicated.

The tests carried out by various microbiological institutes, they assure, guarantee an efficacy of up to 99% reduction of viruses on its surface. In other words, this mask would be useful to inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19. What is behind this technology?

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

The “first” commercial mask to remove SARS-CoV-2

The MOxAdTech mask, according to Adalberto’s claims, is capable of removing up to 99% of the viral load from your tissue, even after 50 washes. This mask is the result of the joint development of several entities, among which is the textile company that markets it, MO Sonae Fashion Retailer, the CITEVE technology center, the University of Minho and the João Lobo Antunes Molecular Medicine Institute (iMM).

EuroXlivehas contacted the iMM from where They have confirmed their role as scientific reviewers and virology specialists in mask development.. According to the iMM team, led by the prestigious virologist Pedro Simas, the mask has passed all the viral load reduction tests even after dozens of washes, according to the standards of the ISO 18184 standard of 2019. This is intended to ensure the antiviral capacity in textile pieces.

According to the company, the MOxATech mask is registered as a biocide item on the ECHA 95 list, marketed as an antimicrobial in the European Union. The mask began marketing in April, but it has not been until now that the iMM has finished conducting the relevant tests on its antiviral capacity, so its effectiveness has been echoed. Currently it can be purchased in some Portuguese fashion stores and through the Adalberto website for a price of € 10 plus shipping.

An antimicrobial mask to inactivate a virus

The textile technology behind this MOxATech actually takes some time; as explained from Adalberto, the company that created this mask. This consists of several special textile layers, one of which would be water repellent and the other would use, as it appears from their explanations, a static load of the tissue to induce the bacterial mechanical puncture.

This would give it a great biocidal capacity of microorganisms without contaminating or using other secondary components that could affect health or any other aspect. However, obviously, this same technology is the one behind its antiviral capacity? Recall that SARS-CoV-2 is a capsid virus that is about 100 nanometers.

Sars cov 2

It is quite a bit smaller than bacteria, and much more physically stable. This raises the question, fully justified, of whether an antibacterial mask can also kill viruses. The details of its mechanism, unfortunately, seem to reside in the industrial secret, but the evidence endorsed by the iMM, always according to this entity, does confirm the ability of the MOxAdTech to inactivate the virus.

The ISO 18184 of 2019 that we were talking about is intended to ensure quality standards when carrying out the corresponding tests, something that only some laboratories are capable of determining. Specifically, the iMM is one of the few BCL3 (level 3 biosecurity) on the Iberian Peninsula, and it is a prestigious virological center. The brand, however, warns that This product does not comply with the regulation of surgical masks (Regulation EU / 2017/745), which does not mean that it does not fulfill its ability to inactivate SARS-CoV-2.

Images | Adalberto, Visual Science

