Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Everything we know about the Galaxy Tab that Samsung will present in August

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...

Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Everything we know about the Galaxy Tab that Samsung will present in August

If you remember, when Apple launched its first iPad on the market, back in 2010, many companies blindly opted for a segment that promised enormous benefits and amazing growth. Both things happened but they made it clear that the reference was going to be a thing of those from Cupertino. Over the years, many of those companies have left the race for leadership in favor of a few. And Samsung is still one of those contenders for the tablet throne.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S range is one of the best we can find on the market, with extraordinary quality, premium finishes, installations with Android that work really well and a success in sales that gives them to position themselves as the main alternative to Apple and their iPad. And in the next Unpacked in August, we will have a new model announced.

Will it be the Galaxy Tab S7?

Although there is a lot of information that has appeared in recent days, the only sure thing we can have is the filing date, which will happen on August 5, in a digital Unpacked where the Koreans are going to present many other products. Not only this new tablet, but also the Galaxy Note 20 and, of course, a wearable from the Watch series.

This new tablet that the Koreans are going to present has a curious codename, which is Palette, with two references to as many different models. The first would have a more modest 90Hz screen while the second would go to a 12.4-inch resolution. 2,800×1,752 pixels with all the quality of the Korean Super AMOLED panels and 120Hz.

The next Unpacked will be on August 5.
The next Unpacked will be on August 5.

Specifically, it is speculated that the Galaxy Tab S7 + will have a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM and storage of 128 and 256 gigs. Samsung wants to print to these tablets that, little by little, are turning towards a more professional use, such as the Apple iPad Pro that in recent years are making a huge effort to convince us that they can replace a laptop.

Samsung also seems convinced to achieve the same goal, since its wonderful range started with its Galaxy Book (Windows 10) It was interrupted in recent times, in favor of Galaxy Tab S with a very similar design, and bomb-proof performance. We will see what specifications they incorporate and, above all, if the Koreans, like Tim Cook’s, they want to orient their tablet towards RA and much more specialized uses than just leisure.

At the moment, it seems confirmed that the Palette 1 will hit the market in three different configurations: a tablet only with Wifi, another with 4G and a more advanced one with 5G connectivity at prices that would start at 700 euros from the most economical to 880 euros. of the most expensive. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 known as Palette 2 will only have two models, one only Wifi and the other with 5G connectivity at a price that will reach 1,100 euros.

>

More Articles Like This

ASUS ROG Phone 3: discovered the 160Hz mode for the display, here’s how it is activated

Android Brian Adam -
A few days after the presentation of ASUS ROG Phone 3, the developers of XDA have found an interesting novelty: the smartphone includes the...
Read more

Samsung ends with the support of its 360º photo app, but there is good news

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It is something that we have to get used to because it seems more common than we would like: the comings and goings...
Read more

So you can test the news of Windows 10 before anyone else

Tech News Brian Adam -
we tell you how to sign up for an Insider Program channel. This year we have seen an important change within the Insider Program:...
Read more

Superstrata E: electric, unibody and 3D printed with carbon fiber

Car Tech Brian Adam -
The electric bicycle market does not stop giving us surprises, with some really interesting models that will allow us to get on that...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, análisis: OnePlus vuelve a la carrera de la relación calidad-precio por la puerta grande

Reviews Brian Adam -
“Creemos que ahora es el momento adecuado para lanzar un teléfono asequible, especialmente viendo el crecimiento en Europa”. Estas fueron las palabras...
Read more

Carrion Game, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Carrion is an indie that puts us in the tentacles of a monster that tries to escape from the laboratory and devastates everything and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY