Everything we know about the Galaxy Tab that Samsung will present in August

If you remember, when Apple launched its first iPad on the market, back in 2010, many companies blindly opted for a segment that promised enormous benefits and amazing growth. Both things happened but they made it clear that the reference was going to be a thing of those from Cupertino. Over the years, many of those companies have left the race for leadership in favor of a few. And Samsung is still one of those contenders for the tablet throne.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S range is one of the best we can find on the market, with extraordinary quality, premium finishes, installations with Android that work really well and a success in sales that gives them to position themselves as the main alternative to Apple and their iPad. And in the next Unpacked in August, we will have a new model announced.

Will it be the Galaxy Tab S7?

Although there is a lot of information that has appeared in recent days, the only sure thing we can have is the filing date, which will happen on August 5, in a digital Unpacked where the Koreans are going to present many other products. Not only this new tablet, but also the Galaxy Note 20 and, of course, a wearable from the Watch series.

This new tablet that the Koreans are going to present has a curious codename, which is Palette, with two references to as many different models. The first would have a more modest 90Hz screen while the second would go to a 12.4-inch resolution. 2,800×1,752 pixels with all the quality of the Korean Super AMOLED panels and 120Hz.

The next Unpacked will be on August 5.

Specifically, it is speculated that the Galaxy Tab S7 + will have a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM and storage of 128 and 256 gigs. Samsung wants to print to these tablets that, little by little, are turning towards a more professional use, such as the Apple iPad Pro that in recent years are making a huge effort to convince us that they can replace a laptop.

Samsung also seems convinced to achieve the same goal, since its wonderful range started with its Galaxy Book (Windows 10) It was interrupted in recent times, in favor of Galaxy Tab S with a very similar design, and bomb-proof performance. We will see what specifications they incorporate and, above all, if the Koreans, like Tim Cook’s, they want to orient their tablet towards RA and much more specialized uses than just leisure.

At the moment, it seems confirmed that the Palette 1 will hit the market in three different configurations: a tablet only with Wifi, another with 4G and a more advanced one with 5G connectivity at prices that would start at 700 euros from the most economical to 880 euros. of the most expensive. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 known as Palette 2 will only have two models, one only Wifi and the other with 5G connectivity at a price that will reach 1,100 euros.

