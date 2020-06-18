‘Everyone upset at the death of Garda Colm Horkan’ – President of Ireland

President of Ireland is among those who have paid tribute to Garda Colm Horkan who was killed in an incident in Roscommon

The President of Ireland has said that everyone is “shocked” by the fact that a Garda detective was killed while on duty last night in Roscommon.

In a statement he issued, President Michael D. Higgins expressed sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Garda Colm Horkan shot incident in Castlerea.

“We are all shocked to learn that a Garda detective on duty in Castlerea tragically died.

“An Garda Síochána plays a central role in our communities and the loss of life is therefore detrimental to society as a whole,” said President Higgins.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Gardaí and to all those affected by this tragedy.

“I have contacted the Garda Commissioner to express my condolences on the tragic death of a Force member.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris were among others who paid tribute to Garda Horkan.

Colm Horkan was killed on his release in an incident which took place near Castlerea Garda station shortly before midnight last night.

It is understood that Garda Horkan was on duty at home at the time when he stopped to talk to someone on the street. The person is believed to have successfully removed a Garda gun and fired several shots.

The Garda was treated but died a short time later.

A man in his forties has been arrested by the Gardaí for the incident.

Garda Horkan, who was 49 years old, came from Charlestown in County Mayo. He is survived by his father, sister and four brothers.