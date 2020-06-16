Even a child-proof ‘smartphone’

With IP68 resistance, the phone is resistant to rain and submerging in water

Already in adult hands, this discreet-looking off-road phone withstood days of intense use and with a battery capacity that manages to overcome the day, with its 3,100mAh. It did not perish underwater either and can be touched and used even with wet fingers. Its metallic buttons are consistent and to complete the design the connectors are waterproof. The smartphone is certified to the IP68 protocol, the highest in the industry for measuring dust and water resistance. The guarantee is 12 months.

For the more technical, the S52 complies with the MIL-SPEC 810G certification, which enables it against thermal shocks such as extremely high or low temperatures (it promises to withstand the interval between -30 degrees and 65 degrees Celsius), and conditions such as salt spray or tests of vibration. However, its military-grade resistance is much thinner and lighter than previous versions, bringing it very close to the feeling that last-generation equipment from manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung, with a weight of 210gr, leaves in hand.

In terms of processor, the ‘smartphone’ has a 2.3GHz Mediatek octacore chipset, accompanied by 4G RAM and 64GB of expandable storage with MicroSD. A combination that matches the capabilities of its range and stands out for its continuous work capacity.

Among other details, the operating system is Android 9, but it has a guaranteed update to Android 10. The phone also works with fingerprint authentication and uses a USB C port, not forgetting to include the Jack 3.5mm headphone port.

Leaving aside its virtue of resistance, the Cat S52 is not far from the commercial mid-range devices on the market, neither in price ($ 1,990,000) nor in photographic capabilities. In terms of camera, the phone has a single lens that recalls the performance of the first Google Pixel phones, with a 12MP f / 1.8 lens. On the front, we talk about an 8MP camera.

The tests show simple photographs, enhanced with artificial intelligence in terms of colour and lighting. The portrait, due to the effect of ‘bokeh’ (to blur the background) is not its strong point and could improve since it does not yet recognize depth as much, taking into account that it does not have dedicated sensors. However, in automatic photography, the performance is convincing, fast and easy to use.

Taking photos of evidence or a place (even if it’s raining) is something that works without a hitch. Although it is not a phone intended for fans of content creation, it does succeed in delivering a rugged, cost-efficient phone, ideal for those who have long hours of use in busy environments use social networks occasionally. Likewise, if in the last year you have suffered from repairing your phone after several falls, you might consider migrating to a considerably stronger option.