Even a child-proof 'smartphone'

By Brian Adam
Much has been said about off-road phones, but the CAT S52 has nothing to fear.

Even A Child Proof 'smartphone'
Trying a phone that can be rolled down the stairs, washed and even left in the hands of a baby can be a dream for the curious. Accustomed to glass bodies, protective glass, cases that cover all colours or designs, users have chosen to take care of the phones like a jewel.

But there are places and conditions for which no care is sufficient. Go climbing on the phone? Take it out in the middle of a construction site? Take a ‘ smartphone ‘ to places as hot as a mine? The Cat S52 is designed for those rugged jobs and rough environments, but keep in mind that many users expect not only endurance but also to have a phone that looks good in a home or office or at a dinner party with friends.

Seeking to test its performance in a home environment, we put Cat S52 to survive a month in the hands of a 4-year-old girl. With slippery movements and a high probability of spreading clay, tempera, food and virtually anything.

The panorama would not be unknown to parents. The fear that the phone will fly out of bed, that something will be spilt over in the dining room or that the battery overheats after hours of video that continues playing without anyone seeing it after the child spontaneously falls asleep, they are things that other telephones would not live to count.

CAT S52

With protection against salt spray, high or low temperatures, the device is prepared for rough conditions.

Between grabs from the corner and oversights in the dining room, the CatS52 withstood falls from the side, from the front and in the corners, from more than a meter high. Bumps that left traces on the walls but not on the edges of the phone, reinforced by aluminium. Despite numerous tests, its Gorilla Glass 6 did not budge, it did not even leave a trace of the experience, which in other scenarios would have completely broken entire screens.

In addition to its non-slip texture being a bonus, the display glass crashed into hardwood, tile, and asphalt flooring. It is worth clarifying that with the phone you do not need any casing. 

CAT S52

With IP68 resistance, the phone is resistant to rain and submerging in water

Already in adult hands, this discreet-looking off-road phone withstood days of intense use and with a battery capacity that manages to overcome the day, with its 3,100mAh. It did not perish underwater either and can be touched and used even with wet fingers. Its metallic buttons are consistent and to complete the design the connectors are waterproof. The smartphone is certified to the IP68 protocol, the highest in the industry for measuring dust and water resistance. The guarantee is 12 months.

For the more technical, the S52 complies with the MIL-SPEC 810G certification, which enables it against thermal shocks such as extremely high or low temperatures (it promises to withstand the interval between -30 degrees and 65 degrees Celsius), and conditions such as salt spray or tests of vibration. However, its military-grade resistance is much thinner and lighter than previous versions, bringing it very close to the feeling that last-generation equipment from manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung, with a weight of 210gr, leaves in hand.

In terms of processor, the ‘smartphone’ has a 2.3GHz Mediatek octacore chipset, accompanied by 4G RAM and 64GB of expandable storage with MicroSD. A combination that matches the capabilities of its range and stands out for its continuous work capacity.

Among other details, the operating system is Android 9, but it has a guaranteed update to Android 10. The phone also works with fingerprint authentication and uses a USB C port, not forgetting to include the Jack 3.5mm headphone port.

Leaving aside its virtue of resistance, the Cat S52 is not far from the commercial mid-range devices on the market, neither in price ($ 1,990,000) nor in photographic capabilities. In terms of camera, the phone has a single lens that recalls the performance of the first Google Pixel phones, with a 12MP f / 1.8 lens. On the front, we talk about an 8MP camera.

The tests show simple photographs, enhanced with artificial intelligence in terms of colour and lighting. The portrait, due to the effect of ‘bokeh’ (to blur the background) is not its strong point and could improve since it does not yet recognize depth as much, taking into account that it does not have dedicated sensors. However, in automatic photography, the performance is convincing, fast and easy to use.

Taking photos of evidence or a place (even if it’s raining) is something that works without a hitch. Although it is not a phone intended for fans of content creation, it does succeed in delivering a rugged, cost-efficient phone, ideal for those who have long hours of use in busy environments use social networks occasionally. Likewise, if in the last year you have suffered from repairing your phone after several falls, you might consider migrating to a considerably stronger option.

