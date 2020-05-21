Thursday, May 21, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

Eurozone economy "seems to have hit bottom"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The contraction of activity in the 19 countries of the eurozone continued in May By AFP

The eurozone economy "appears to have hit bottom" after collapsing during the confinement decreed to curb the spread of the coronavirus that is now beginning to rise, a survey by consultancy IHS Markit said Thursday.

The contraction of activity in the 19 countries of the eurozone continued in May for the third consecutive month, but "decreased as parts of the economy re-emerged after the confinements," said IHS Markit in its report on the PMI index, which records the activity of the private sector.

In May the index reached 30.5 points, much more than the 13.5 in April but still below the threshold of 50.

An index higher than 50 reflects a progression of activity in the 19 countries of the euro zone, while a lower figure indicates a decline.

"The eurozone experienced a further collapse in activity in May but the survey data brought at least reassuring signs that the slowdown likely bottomed out in April," said IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.

In the same vein, another consultancy, Capital Economics, indicated that the data suggests that the eurozone economy "probably hit bottom in April, providing some hope that the economy is now slowly on the road to recovery." .

The PMI index is compiled from a survey with data from companies in the manufacturing and service sectors.

More Articles Like This

Prioritization of occupational health and safety policies is required for productive and employment reactivation after COVID-19

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Organizations indicate that the crisis would cause 11.5 million new unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean. Labor Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean....
Read more

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency. By Summa...
Read more

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs....
Read more

Legal protection for teachers in the marking system

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in...
Read more

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

Economy Brian Adam - 0
When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Eurozone economy "seems to have hit bottom"

The contraction of activity in the 19 countries of the eurozone continued in May By AFP The eurozone economy "appears...
Read more
Communication

Realme’s Smart TV goes for Xiaomi with these characteristics

Brian Adam - 0
No one wants to be left out of the Smart TV market. In fact, we are seeing how many mobile phone manufacturers imitate Xiaomi's...
Read more
Android

OnePlus updates its games space with instant apps and statistics: so you can install it

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus has improved access to games on their mobiles by updating its space dedicated to this type of entertainment. And now it not only...
Read more
5G News

LTE, LTE +, 5Ge, 5G, 5G + … this is how your mobile will confuse you for years to come

Brian Adam - 0
The first 5G mobiles They were launched last year, and since this year the vast majority of high-end and mid-high-end terminals have 5G modems....
Read more
Economy

Prioritization of occupational health and safety policies is required for productive and employment reactivation after COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Organizations indicate that the crisis would cause 11.5 million new unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean. Labor Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean....
Read more
Communication

They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

Brian Adam - 0
Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind this initiative promoted by his...
Read more
Apps

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Brian Adam - 0
Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY