Eurozone economy "seems to have hit bottom"

The contraction of activity in the 19 countries of the eurozone continued in May By AFP

The eurozone economy "appears to have hit bottom" after collapsing during the confinement decreed to curb the spread of the coronavirus that is now beginning to rise, a survey by consultancy IHS Markit said Thursday.

The contraction of activity in the 19 countries of the eurozone continued in May for the third consecutive month, but "decreased as parts of the economy re-emerged after the confinements," said IHS Markit in its report on the PMI index, which records the activity of the private sector.

In May the index reached 30.5 points, much more than the 13.5 in April but still below the threshold of 50.

An index higher than 50 reflects a progression of activity in the 19 countries of the euro zone, while a lower figure indicates a decline.

"The eurozone experienced a further collapse in activity in May but the survey data brought at least reassuring signs that the slowdown likely bottomed out in April," said IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.

In the same vein, another consultancy, Capital Economics, indicated that the data suggests that the eurozone economy "probably hit bottom in April, providing some hope that the economy is now slowly on the road to recovery." .

The PMI index is compiled from a survey with data from companies in the manufacturing and service sectors.