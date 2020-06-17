Latest newsTech NewsShopping Guide
Europe's last bite to Apple is near the heart of the apple

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Big tech investors have historically overlooked the threat posed to them by Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition who wants to reduce the digital dominance of American titans. The combined capitalization of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet has more than tripled to $ 4.4 trillion since the Danish commissioner first took office in 2014. Two new allegations launched against Apple on Tuesday suggest it is the time to take it more seriously.

Vestager is concerned that the dominance of Apple's App Store may distort competition. Rival streaming music platform Spotify complained that Apple is imposing a 30% "tax" on purchases made by users within their smartphone apps while also preventing app developers from offering consumers options. cheaper. The second indictment revolves around Apple Pay, which allows its customers to buy products using an iPhone. Vestager fears Apple will make it harder for other competing payment systems to operate on their devices. Apple has stated that it is disappointed that the European Commission "is raising the issue of unsubstantiated complaints from a handful of companies that simply want to take advantage of it."

But both Apple CEO Tim Cook and investors should be concerned. The smartphone market is mature, and that's a problem for Apple, accounting for about half of its revenue. IPhone phone sales fell 7% in the first half of 2020. Apple has made up for this by selling more apps and subscriptions to its games and music service. Thanks to their rapid growth, these services are approaching a quarter of all revenue. Citi analysts highlight that the App Store accounts for 30% of total service revenue.

This has been enough to convince the market and revalue Apple, as investors prefer recurring service revenue than hardware sales. The company's shares are valued 24 times over estimated earnings for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv data. That represents practically double the multiple it had between 2015 and 2018. If the European Commission forces Apple to cut App Store fees and promote Apple Pay competitors, its revenue growth could slow, which is likely to A company would deserve a smaller multiple, putting its $ 1.5 trillion capitalization at risk.

In other words, Vestager is getting serious, unlike in past accusations against Google's shopping site and Android operating system, which had little effect on the company's main business sources. Apple shareholders and those tech titan investors should be concerned.

