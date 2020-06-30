The European Union will end tomorrow on travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries.

These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Rwanda, Japan, Serbia, Georgia, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

However, there will always be restrictions on people from the United States, Britain, Russia and Turkey.

Chinese citizens will be allowed to travel to the European Union while China does the same for people from the Union.

The fact that it is not part of the Schengen free travel area is not applicable.