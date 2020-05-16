Countries in continental Europe are gradually easing the restrictions associated with preventing the spread of Covid-19.

However, it is clear that they are also practicing care.

Switzerland, Germany and Austria are easing border restrictions this weekend.

Strict security will always apply at certain boundaries

These countries and France intend to end all restrictions in the middle of next month.

The Bundeslige league in Germany is the first major soccer league in Europe to be resumed, since this crisis.

Bundeslige back but the doors closed on spectators

There are 6 games involved.

Viewers will not be allowed but the games will be broadcast live on television stations.

The players have been on quarantine for a week and are supposed to maintain social segregation outside the playing field.

Germany, a country where Covid-19 has killed 7,881 people and 173,772 cases, has seen many protests against the restrictions.

From June 3, Italians will be allowed to go abroad and repeat visitors will be allowed into the country.

Mask worn by a hairdresser in Italy

Shops in Italy will open from Monday, allowing people to visit their friends again.

Italy is one of the worst countries to hit Covid-19

The Italian government has given its blessing to a proclamation that will allow Italians to go abroad and foreign visitors to the country from the 3rd of next month.

The shops in Italy will be open on Monday and people can visit comrades in their own region.

The Portuguese government has also from May 4th eased certain restrictions that have been in place there since March.

The government then claims that the first phase of this process was successful.

Disinfection is underway in a school in Portugal

From Monday some shops, as well as restaurants and babysitting centers will open, but the social divide is still in place.